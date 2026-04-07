New Kamsarmax self-unloading bulker delivered to Algoma Central

Algoma said these new vessels will replace the three oldest ships in an existing pool of self-unloading ships, allowing for redeployment of the vessels being replaced. The company also expects the new ships to be 40 per cent more efficient owing to a combination of fuel efficiency and optimised cargo lift.

The third and final ship in the series is scheduled to be handed over to Algoma in 2027.

Algoma Celebration was built in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping requirements.