New Kamsarmax self-unloading bulker delivered to Algoma Central

A new Kamsarmax self-unloading bulk carrier was recently delivered to Canadian shipping company Algoma Central Corporation.
Algoma Celebration is a sister ship of Algoma Legacy, which was handed over to Algoma in September 2026. Both ships were built in China by Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding.
The newbuild has an LOA of 229 metres, a beam of 32.26 metres, a draught of 14.4 metres, a depth of 20.15 metres, and a summer deadweight of 80,000.
Algoma said these new vessels will replace the three oldest ships in an existing pool of self-unloading ships, allowing for redeployment of the vessels being replaced. The company also expects the new ships to be 40 per cent more efficient owing to a combination of fuel efficiency and optimised cargo lift.
The third and final ship in the series is scheduled to be handed over to Algoma in 2027.
Algoma Celebration was built in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping requirements.