New 62,000DWT pulp carrier delivered to Qingdao Intercontinental Shipping
China's Huanghai Shipbuilding recently handed over the first vessel in a new series of two pulp carriers ordered from the company by local owner Qingdao Intercontinental Shipping.
COSCO Shipping Jixiang has an LOA of 201.8 metres, a beam of 32.26 metres, a depth of 19.3 metres, a design draught of 12.5 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 62,000, and a service speed of not less than 13.5 knots.
The newbuild also features a box-type cargo hold that will be used primarily for the transport of wood pulp but may also be used for transporting grain, iron ore, steel coils, containers, and large project cargo such as offshore wind turbine blades.
The vessel's main and auxiliary engines are fitted with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emissions requirements.
Another five pulp carriers from the same series are under construction for the same owner. All are classed by China Classification Society.