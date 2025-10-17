Keel laid for new 7,500DWT cargo ship for Germany's Carsten Rehder

The ship will also be fitted with a propulsion system that can be configured to run on methanol in the future.

The ship will be the first in a series of 12 "multi-purpose vessels" (MPVs) ordered by Carsten Rehder from GRSE. The owner also has options for up to four additional vessels from the same series.

The first batch of eight MPVs is scheduled for delivery to Carsten Rehder in 2027. All ships will be classed by DNV.