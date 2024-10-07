Hybrid cargo ship delivered to Vertom Group

Like its earlier sisters Vertom Cyta and Vertom Tomma, Vertom Lisa was designed by Groot Ship Design for the transport of bulk, general, and containerised cargo. It has an LOA of 118.6 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, a draught of 6.3 metres, and a gross tonnage of 4,766.

The series will consist of ten ships, all of which were designed with optimised hull forms and hybrid diesel-electric propulsion. The propulsion on each ship is of modular construction to accommodate modifications that will allow the engines to run on future low-emission fuels such as hydrogen and methanol.