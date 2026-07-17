Fuel crisis and drone attacks on ships stall Russian grain

Vladimir Fedorchenko and his wife Lyubov are expecting a good harvest this year on their farm in southern Russia, and yet the couple are worried.

A nationwide fuel crisis - the result of months of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries - has caused a spike in the price of the diesel they need for their tractors and harvesters.

And their workers, Vladimir says, are, "queuing for half a day," just to fill up their cars so they can get to the farm.

The couple are also feeling the impact of the latest military escalation in the Sea of Azov, in the fifth summer of the war between Russia and Ukraine. The sea is the main outlet for exports of grain from the Rostov region where the farm is located.