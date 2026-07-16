Russia-Ukraine conflict heats up, attacks on ships send wheat prices rising

Russia also has intensified strikes on Ukraine's deepwater Black Sea ports in the Greater Odessa area, which handle much of the country's grain and other cargo and are vital to its wartime economy.

The Ukrainian attacks have forced Russia, the world's top grain exporter, to limit shipping in the Sea of Azov — a route that handles about a quarter of its grain exports, sources told Reuters. Shipping remained restricted on Thursday, they said.

"Navigation both to and from the sea is not being carried out for now," a source said. Two of Ukraine's three Black Sea ports were operating normally on Thursday morning while the port of Chornomorsk had sharply reduced its grain intake, the Ukrainian state railway Ukrzaliznytsia said. It said 901,300 tonnes of grain had been sent toward the ports since the start of July, "which is, of course, less than last month".

Ukrainian officials said Russian ballistic missiles struck at least two districts in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, early on Thursday, triggering fires and killing two people. Authorities in at least three Russian regions also reported deaths and injuries inflicted by Ukrainian drone and rocket strikes overnight.