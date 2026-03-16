ESL Shipping subsidiary takes delivery of 10th hybrid multi-purpose carrier in series

ESL Shipping’s Swedish subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping has taken delivery of a new cargo vessel built by Indian shipyard Chowgule and Company.
The Lloyd’s Register-classed Astramar is the 10th unit in a 12-strong series of 5,350DWT plug-in hybrid vessels designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products including steel, forest products, fertiliser, and project cargo.
Electramar and Stellamar, the first two vessels in the series, were delivered to AtoB@C Shipping in 2024.
Design work on all 12 ships was undertaken by Netherlands-based SMB Naval Architects.
Astramar is fitted with a 1MWh energy storage system (ESS) with peak-shaving capability and the ability to allow fully electric navigation for a maximum of two hours, making it ideal for use in ports with emissions regulations.
Battery mode may also be used when the vessel is idle in port, and automatic charging is possible whether via shore power connection or the onboard generators. The crew may activate the ESS’ emergency take-me-home function to enable a safe return voyage to the nearest port if the main engine becomes inoperable.