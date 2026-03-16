ESL Shipping subsidiary takes delivery of 10th hybrid multi-purpose carrier in series

ESL Shipping’s Swedish subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping has taken delivery of a new cargo vessel built by Indian shipyard Chowgule and Company.

The Lloyd’s Register-classed Astramar is the 10th unit in a 12-strong series of 5,350DWT plug-in hybrid vessels designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products including steel, forest products, fertiliser, and project cargo.

Electramar and Stellamar, the first two vessels in the series, were delivered to AtoB@C Shipping in 2024.