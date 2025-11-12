Downtrend for Russia's seaborne grain exports continues in October

Russia's seaborne grain exports declined by 1.7 per cent year-on-year to 6.2 million tonnes in October, shipping data provided to Reuters by industry sources shows.
Total seaborne exports have reached 19.2 million tonnes so far in the current season that started on July 1, 15.6 per cent down year-on-year, according to the data.
Exports via Black Sea terminals, which normally account for around 90 per cent of all seaborne grain shipments, fell by three per cent to 5.6 million tonnes in October.
Shipments via the Caspian Sea, a route primarily serving Iran, rose by 60.3 per cent to 0.3 million tonnes.
Exports via Baltic Sea terminals fell by 3.2 per cent to 0.2 million tonnes in October. Exports via Far East terminals fell by 36.4 per cent to 0.1 million tonnes.
The country also posted a decline in seaborne grain exports last month, which was partly attributed to the slower pace of this year's harvest.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)