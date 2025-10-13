Russia posts decline in seaborne grain exports for September

Russia's seaborne grain exports fell to 5.1 million tonnes in September, 10.1 per cent down on the same month of 2024, according to shipping data provided to Reuters by industry sources.
Seaborne exports accounted for about 90 per cent of Russia's total grain exports in the last season, which ran from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.
Total seaborne exports have reached 13.1 million tonnes so far this season, 20.9 per cent down year-on-year, according to the data.
The fall partly reflects the slower pace of this year's harvest.
Exports via Black Sea terminals, which normally account for around 90 per cent of all seaborne grain shipments, dropped by 9.8 per cent to 4.7 million tonnes in September 2025.
Deliveries via the Caspian Sea, mainly to Iran, increased by 47.2 per cent but the amount remained small, at 0.3 million tonnes.
Exports via Baltic Sea terminals, which supply Russian grain to "new markets" including in Africa and Latin America, fell by 73.3 per cent to 0.05 million tonnes in September 2025. Exports via Far East terminals were down by 27.9 per cent to 0.04 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)