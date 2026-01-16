Diana Shipping launches proxy fight after Genco board rejects offer

Global shipping company Diana Shipping said on Friday that it plans to launch a proxy fight to replace rival Genco Shipping and Trading's six current directors. The decision comes just days after Genco's board rejected Diana's takeover offer.

Diana Shipping, which owns nearly 15 per cent of Genco and proposed buying all outstanding shares for $20.60 per share in cash, will nominate executives with shipping and maritime industry experience in the coming days, the company said, confirming earlier reporting by Reuters.

Genco said the board's nominating and corporate governance committee, "will review the proposed nominees in accordance with the company’s standard process and guidelines," adding that it will act in the best interest of shareholders.

Diana said it wants to give Genco shareholders an opportunity to elect newcomers to the board who would be open to exploring alternatives, including reviewing Diana's proposal to buy Genco.