Dry bulk consolidation battle: Genco and Diana Shipping trade acquisition bids

Genco Shipping and Trading has unanimously rejected a non-binding indicative proposal from Diana Shipping to acquire all its outstanding shares for $20.60 per share in cash.

Genco stated that the proposal fails to reflect the value of its fleet, commercial operating platform, and strong balance sheet. The company noted the offer is below its net asset value and its 10-year high share price of $26.93.

Concerns were also raised regarding Diana Shipping's high leverage profile and the lack of committed financing for the transaction.