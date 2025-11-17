Diana Shipping charters bulker to Oldendorff, vessel sale terminated

Dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping has announced it has entered into a new time charter contract with Oldendorff Carriers for the post-Panamax dry bulk vessel Electra. In a separate update, the company also announced that a previously agreed sale of the Ultramax vessel DSI Drammen has been terminated.

The 2013-built Electra, an 87,150 DWT post-Panamax, was fixed at a gross charter rate of $14,000 per day, minus a five per cent commission. The charter is expected to commence on December 4, 2025, and will run until at least December 1, 2026, up to a maximum of January 31, 2027.

The employment of the vessel is anticipated to generate approximately $5 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period.