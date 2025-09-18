Diana Shipping to sell 2016-built Ultramax bulker for $26.86m

Greek dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping has announced that it has signed a memorandum of agreement to sell the 2016-built Ultramax bulk carrier, DSI Drammen, to an unaffiliated third party.
The sale price for the vessel is approximately $26.86 million before commissions, with delivery to the buyer scheduled to take place by October 31, 2025, at the latest.
The vessel is owned through a limited partnership in which Diana Shipping, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, holds a 25 per cent interest. The remaining 75 per cent of the limited partnership is owned by the Norwegian entity, Ecobulk.
Diana Shipping’s fleet currently consists of 36 dry bulk vessels, including four Newcastlemax, eight Capesize, four Post-Panamax, six Kamsarmax, five Panamax, and nine Ultramax vessels.
The company also has two new-build methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels on order, which are expected to be delivered by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.
Following the completion of the sale of the DSI Drammen, Diana Shipping said the combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet will be approximately 4.1 million DWT, with a weighted average age of 11.82 years.
Advertisement
Advertisement