Diana Shipping allows Genco tender offer to expire as discussions stall

Diana Shipping has allowed its tender offer for Genco Shipping and Trading to expire, ending its acquisition attempt after deciding not to extend or reinstate the bid. The company said the offer expired on July 24 after Genco's management allegedly failed to engage in substantive discussions regarding the acquisition proposal first submitted on June 17.

Under the revised proposal, Genco shareholders were offered $27.34 per share, consisting of $24.80 in cash and $2.54 in Diana Shipping shares based on a 30-day volume-weighted average price.

Diana Shipping said that by the expiry of the offer, 11,778,419 shares, representing 31.6 per cent of Genco's outstanding shares not already owned by the company, had been tendered. However, it noted that a depositary agency system error required some shares to be withdrawn and re-tendered.