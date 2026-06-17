Diana Shipping increases takeover offer for Genco Shipping again ahead of annual meeting

Diana Shipping has increased its acquisition offer for Genco Shipping and Trading to a total implied value of $27.34 per share.

The revised proposal consists of $24.80 per share in cash and one Diana Shipping share, valued at $2.54 based on a 30-day volume-weighted average price up to June 16, 2026.

According to Diana Shipping, the offer represents a 53 per cent premium to the closing share price of Genco on November 21, 2025, which was the final trading day before the initial bid.