Diana Shipping accuses Genco board of stalling tactics over "missing" annual meeting date

Diana Shipping has challenged Genco Shipping and Trading to announce a date for its 2026 annual meeting after a preliminary proxy statement was filed on April 24 without establishing a schedule.

The firm, which owns 14.8 per cent of Genco common stock, noted the filing omitted both the meeting and record dates.

According to the statement, Genco reserved three separate record dates of April 4, April 28 and May 18, but has yet to formalise a choice. Diana Shipping alleged this failure to set a date is an attempt to manipulate the proxy machinery and confuse brokers.