Diana Shipping takes Genco takeover fight to shareholders

Diana Shipping issued an open letter to the shareholders of Genco Shipping and Trading on April 13 regarding a proposed all-cash acquisition.

The company, which owns 14.8 per cent of Genco, stated that its $23.50 per share offer allows investors to realise value while dry bulk asset prices remain near 15-year highs.

This latest proposal follows an initial offer of $20.60 per share submitted on November 24, 2025, which Diana Shipping claimed was rejected by the board without substantive dialogue. To fund the transaction, the company secured $1.433 billion in committed financing through a group of banks including DNB, Nordea, and BNP Paribas.