Bulkers

Defying danger, vessels resume iron ore deliveries to Oman's Sohar

Sohar Port, Oman
Sohar Port, OmanHutchison Ports Sohar
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At least two vessels carrying iron ore are heading to Sohar in the Middle East, data from shipping tracker Kpler showed, as part of a rebound in shipments to the port despite the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf.

Ain Razat, carrying 207,992 tonnes of iron ore, sailed from Brazil's Acu on May 13, and is scheduled to arrive in Sohar on June 15, Kpler data showed.

Ain Garziz, which departed from Tubarao in Brazil with 208,445 tonnes of iron ore and was originally destined for China, is heading to Sohar and set to arrive on June 10, according to Kpler.

In June, 1.26 million tonnes of iron ore are scheduled to be discharged at Sohar, a 425 per cent increase from May, said Kpler's Alexis Ellender.

Persian Gulf hostilities flared again on Wednesday as Iranian attacks on Kuwait damaged its airport and injured dozens.

The US military carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.

(Reporting by Amy Lv in Shanghai and Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by Barbara Lewis)

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