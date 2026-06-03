VIDEO | US forces disable Iran-bound tanker attempting to break naval blockade

The US military fired a Hellfire missile at a tanker heading toward Iran on Tuesday as part of a blockade being imposed by President Donald Trump, who is pressing Tehran to negotiate a peace agreement on his terms.

The US military's Central Command posted a video showing the missile strike the tanker and said it targeted the Botswana-flagged Lexie's engine room, disabling it.

"The ship's crew ignored repeated warnings, failing to comply with directions from US forces multiple times over a 24-hour period," Central Command said in a statement.