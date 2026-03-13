China faces potential soybean squeeze as Brazil ramps up cargo checks

Tighter phytosanitary checks are hitting Brazilian soybean shipments to China, threatening to squeeze supplies to the world's top importer after authorities in the South American country stepped up inspections at Beijing's request.

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry increased inspections on soybean shipments to China following Beijing's repeated findings of pesticide- and fungicide-coated beans, four trade sources said.

"Chinese customs in various regions have observed increased issues in Brazilian soybeans, including the presence of live insects, beans coated with seed treatment agents such as pesticides or fungicides, and heat damage," said an Asian trader at an international company which sells beans to China.