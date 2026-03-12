Cargill: Brazil soy shipments to China halted due to inspection changes

Cargill has paused soybean export operations from Brazil to China after inspection changes made by the Brazilian Government that make it difficult for traders to comply, the company's Latin America head Paulo Sousa said on Wednesday.

Sousa said Brazil's Agriculture Ministry adopted a stricter sanitary evaluation on soybeans bound for China to check for pests and weeds after a request from the Chinese Government. He said the new system is something unusual in the grains market.

"We have a standard inspection system in the trade, with samplings. Brazil's Agriculture Ministry started doing its own new type of analysis," Sousa said, adding the change brings different results from inspections.