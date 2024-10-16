VESSEL REVIEW | Guojia Nengyuan 603 – River-sea capable bulker delivered to China Energy Group
The China Energy Group recently took delivery of a new bulk carrier built by Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry (SHGSIC) of Dalian. Guojia Nengyuan 603 (国家能源603; "National Energy 603") is the third vessel in a series of 10 bulk carriers designed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) in compliance with China Classification Society (CCS) requirements.
Efficient design and low-enough draught to permit inland sailings
The ship has an LOA of 209.95 metres (688.81 feet), a beam of 34.8 metres (114 feet), a depth of 18 metres (59 feet), a design draught of 11.7 metres (38.4 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 65,000, and a crew of 22. The main engine supplied by MAN can deliver a speed of 13 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
The vessel also boasts a number of features that can help improve operating efficiency and minimise fuel consumption. These include a superstructure with low wind resistance and an optimised hull form. CCS said the fuel consumption per nautical mile is significantly lower than those of similar ship types, and the energy efficiency index is 29 per cent lower than the domestic baseline.
Paint from Shangrui was meanwhile used for all exterior surfaces.
Guojia Nengyuan 603 can sail in domestic offshore navigation areas as well as some portions of the Yangtze River while carrying full loads of bulk cargo such as grain, coal, and ore.