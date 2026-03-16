Dutch yard launches Carisbrooke Shipping's newest cargo vessel

Royal T Shipyards in the Netherlands has launched the first of two vessels ordered by UK-based shortsea specialist Carisbrooke Shipping.
Greta C and her yet unnamed sister will be the latest examples in an existing series of multi-purpose dry cargo vessels built by Royal T Shipyards. The first vessels in the same series are already in operation with Dutch shipping company the Vertom Group.
Like their sisters in Dutch service, Carisbrooke Shipping's new multi-purpose vessels will each have a deadweight of over 7,000, a length of 118.6 metres, a beam of 14.3 metres, and two full-box cargo holds with a total capacity of more than 9,300 cubic metres.
The ships will also feature diesel-electric propulsion systems with integrated power management systems. Royal T Shipyards said this configuration will significantly reduce fuel consumption and emissions compared to traditional vessels in the same class.
Greta C is scheduled for delivery to Carisbrooke Shipping within this year following final outfitting and sea trials.
The ship honours Greta Croucher-de Vries, widow of Carisbrooke Shipping Co-Founder Mark Croucher.