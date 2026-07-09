Broad vessel gains lift Baltic dry bulk index to one-month high

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index rose on Thursday to hit a one-month high, helped by stronger rates across all vessel segments.
The main Baltic index added 39 points, or 1.4 per cent, to reach 2,910, its highest level since June 8.
The Capesize index was up 89 points, or two per cent, at 4,569, also a one-month peak. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels rose $801 to $37,931.
Iron ore prices were range-bound, as investors weighed potential supply risks stemming from the threat of a strike by some workers at BHP's iron ore operations in Australia against seasonally weakening demand in top consumer China.
The Panamax index gained eight points, or 0.4 per cent, to 2,253. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels increased $67 to $20,276.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up 14 points, or 0.8 per cent, at 1,700.
(Reporting by Katha Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)