Broad vessel gains lift Baltic dry bulk index to one-month high

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index rose on Thursday to hit a one-month high, helped by stronger rates across all vessel segments.

The main Baltic index added 39 points, or 1.4 per cent, to reach 2,910, its highest level since June 8.

The Capesize index was up 89 points, or two per cent, at 4,569, also a one-month peak. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels rose $801 to $37,931.