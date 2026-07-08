Biggest strike in decades threatens to halt BHP Port Hedland operations

Hundreds of workers at BHP's Port Hedland iron ore operations in Western Australia could walk off the job next week, in what would mark the biggest industrial action there in decades, potentially disrupting $80 million of daily revenue for BHP.

The unions have called for the action, an eight-hour work stoppage set for July 16, after six months of negotiations that have failed to reach an agreement on terms for a four-year labour deal. The action is set to run from 14:00 to 22:00 (06:00 to 14:00 GMT).

Some 160-200 employees of the 450 workers who cover BHP's port and maintenance operations will walk off the job, according to the Combined Ports Unions, which represents four unions active at the site.