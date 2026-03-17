Brazil updates inspection rules for soybean exports to China after trader complaints

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has changed rules and processes for the inspection of soybean cargoes bound for China, local outlet Globo Rural reported on Monday, noting the move addressed complaints from trading firms.
The move would come after previous recent changes on phytosanitary checks by Brazil hit the soybeans trade between the South American nation, which is the largest exporter of the oilseed, and the commodity's top buyer in the world, China.
Under the new rule, soybean samples for inspection will be collected by shipping-supervision companies hired by the exporters, rather than by ministry inspectors, the report said.
Trading firms in Brazil had complained that a new inspection process recently implemented was affecting soybean shipments to China, according to the report.
Brazil's Agriculture Ministry did not specifically comment on the report, but said it had met with grain exporters earlier in the day.
The parties had discussed, "subjects related to the quality of Brazilian soybeans intended for export," and have committed to act together to, "overcome potential difficulties," it added.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Isabel Teles; Editing by Gabriel Araujo, Brendan O'Boyle and Cynthia Osterman)