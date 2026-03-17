Brazil updates inspection rules for soybean exports to China after trader complaints

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has changed rules and processes for the inspection of soybean cargoes bound for China, local outlet Globo Rural reported on Monday, noting the move addressed complaints from trading firms.

The move would come after previous recent changes on phytosanitary checks by Brazil hit the soybeans trade between the South American nation, which is the largest exporter of the oilseed, and the commodity's top buyer in the world, China.

Under the new rule, soybean samples for inspection will be collected by shipping-supervision companies hired by the exporters, rather than by ministry inspectors, the report said.