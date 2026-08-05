Baltic dry bulk index surges to fresh high as vessel rates firm

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index rose to a more than two-month high on Wednesday, as strong vessel rates in Capesize and Panamax segments supported prices.

The main Baltic index was up 127 points, or 4.3 per cent, to 3,063, its highest level since June 3.

The Capesize index rose 316 points, or 6.6 per cent, to 5,094, also hitting its highest level since June 3. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels rose by $2,867 to $42,698.