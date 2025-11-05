Algoma Central Corporation's Q3 profits driven by growth in dry bulk and tanker segments

Outlook

In the domestic dry bulk segment, additional spot demand from the construction and export iron ore sectors, combined with steady salt volumes, are anticipated to keep fleet utilisation relatively strong through the remainder of the year. A decline in domestic iron ore volumes is expected to be offset by strong grain demand from a record crop in Western Canada.

In the product tanker segment, customer demand is anticipated to remain steady throughout the reminder of the year and fuel distribution patterns should support strong utilization for the vessels trading under Canadian flag. Algoma expects all ten Canadian vessels to remain in full employment for the balance of the year.

In the ocean self-unloader segment, vessel supply at the pool level may be tight for the remainder of the year. Two additional vessels in the Algoma fleet are scheduled for dry-docking over the remainder of 2025, which will have a significant impact on available days. Algoma Legacy (pictured above), currently in her delivery voyage, will join the pool in the fourth quarter and represents the 100th vessel in Algoma’s global fleet.