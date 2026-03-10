2020 Bulkers reports $29.6m profit amid fleet sell-off

2020 Bulkers reported a net profit of $29.6 million for 2025, which represents a decrease from the $76.3 million recorded during the previous year. Revenue for the period reached $64.9 million compared to $114.1 million in 2024.
During the year, the firm achieved average gross time charter equivalent earnings of approximately $31,200 per day.
The company signed several agreements throughout late 2025 to divest its entire fleet for a total consideration of $427.25 million. These transactions included the sale of Bulk Sandefjord, Bulk Santiago and Bulk Shenzhen for $209 million to an unaffiliated third party.
Bulk Sao Paulo was sold for $72.75 million, while Bulk Sydney and Bulk Santos fetched a combined $145.5 million. According to the board of directors, the group expects to recognise a total net book gain of approximately $178 million upon completion of these deals in the first quarter of 2026.
Bulk Santos was delivered to its new owner on March 5, 2026. Management confirmed that Bulk Shenzhen, Bulk Sydney, Bulk Sao Paulo and Bulk Santos underwent drydocking in 2025 at a total cost of $5 million.
Maintenance periods resulted in 96 days of off-hire time, which 2020 Bulkers attributed to yard congestion and long sailing distances to China. Dividends totalling $1.64 per share were declared for the 2025 financial year.
In February 2026, the company agreed to sell portions of its management division to Himalaya Shipping and Bruton for NOK4 million ($400,000).
As of March 5, 2026, the firm held approximately $14 million in cash reserves. The board of directors stated that it intends to return net proceeds from the vessel sales to shareholders after the transactions are finalised.