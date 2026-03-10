2020 Bulkers reports $29.6m profit amid fleet sell-off

2020 Bulkers reported a net profit of $29.6 million for 2025, which represents a decrease from the $76.3 million recorded during the previous year. Revenue for the period reached $64.9 million compared to $114.1 million in 2024.

During the year, the firm achieved average gross time charter equivalent earnings of approximately $31,200 per day.

The company signed several agreements throughout late 2025 to divest its entire fleet for a total consideration of $427.25 million. These transactions included the sale of Bulk Sandefjord, Bulk Santiago and Bulk Shenzhen for $209 million to an unaffiliated third party.

Bulk Sao Paulo was sold for $72.75 million, while Bulk Sydney and Bulk Santos fetched a combined $145.5 million. According to the board of directors, the group expects to recognise a total net book gain of approximately $178 million upon completion of these deals in the first quarter of 2026.