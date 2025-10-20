2020 Bulkers agrees sale of Newcastlemax vessel for $73m

Norwegian dry bulk vessel operator 2020 Bulkers has signed an agreement to sell the 2020-built Newcastlemax bulker, Bulk Sao Paulo, to an unaffiliated third party. The total consideration for the sale is $72.75 million.

According to the company, the sale is subject to certain closing conditions, in line with industry standards. The transaction is agreed to take place during the first quarter of 2026. The company said it will retain the vessel’s operating cash flows until the closing date.