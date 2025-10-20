2020 Bulkers agrees sale of Newcastlemax vessel for $73m

Norwegian dry bulk vessel operator 2020 Bulkers has signed an agreement to sell the 2020-built Newcastlemax bulker, Bulk Sao Paulo, to an unaffiliated third party. The total consideration for the sale is $72.75 million.
According to the company, the sale is subject to certain closing conditions, in line with industry standards. The transaction is agreed to take place during the first quarter of 2026. The company said it will retain the vessel’s operating cash flows until the closing date.
Upon completion of the transaction, 2020 Bulkers stated it expects to recognise a net book gain of approximately $29 million. It added that the company’s board of directors will determine the allocation of the net proceeds from the sale subject to its completion.
Following the sale, 2020 Bulkers noted it will have six Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels remaining in operation. In September, the company sold three Newcastlemax bulkers for $209 million in a separate deal.