Do not comply: Taiwan instructs ships to reject Chinese inspections

Taiwanese ships off the island's east coast should ignore any boarding and inspection demands by China's Coast Guard, and if necessary Taiwanese Coast Guard vessels will intervene to stop this from happening, a senior official said on Wednesday.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, sent coast guard ships last month into the waters off Taiwan's east coast for what it called a "special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation," angering Taipei.

China said the operation was in response to an announcement by Japan and the Philippines that they would begin formal talks on their maritime boundaries, which Beijing viewed as involving Chinese waters off Taiwan.