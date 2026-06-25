Taiwan welcomes western pushback against Chinese maritime actions

Taiwan expressed its thanks after the US, Britain, France and Germany raised the alarm about the Chinese Coast Guard and other activities off the island's east coast, with the government saying freedom of navigation was essential to global trade.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, sent Coast Guard ships earlier in June into the waters off the island's east coast for what it called a "special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation," angering Taipei.

China said the operation was in response to an announcement by Japan and the Philippines that they would begin formal talks on their maritime boundaries, which Beijing viewed as involving Chinese waters off Taiwan.