Countries propose safe corridor to free 20,000 seafarers stranded in Persian Gulf

A proposal from the UN's shipping agency on Wednesday calls for a safe maritime corridor to free some 20,000 seafarers stranded in the Persian Gulf by war in Iran.

Hundreds of vessels have dropped anchor since Tehran threatened to attack ships attempting to leave the gulf via the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposal submitted by Bahrain, Japan, Panama, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates and backed on Wednesday by the United States called for "a framework such as a safe maritime corridor".