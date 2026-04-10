COLUMN | Today's global crises expose the fragility of our supply chains [Grey Power]

If there is one lesson that the current warfare in the Middle East has reinforced, as all the earlier crises evidently have not, is the need to be rather more self-sufficient.

The financial crisis, the Ukraine energy shock, Covid, even a blooming grounded ship blocking up the Suez Canal for a few days and the Houthi offensive in the Red Sea all underlined, in capital letters, the fragility of our supply chains.

This latest interruption, which has interposed itself into everything from energy products to agricultural necessities, surely ought to register as something more fundamental – a hard lesson we can no longer ignore, in the hope that it will resolve itself.