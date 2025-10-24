COLUMN | Those who shout the loudest, win: how political meddling disrupts progress at the IMO [Grey Power]

Everyone is constantly “disappointed” these days; it is an increasingly well-used term that seems to sum up the climate of our times.

Politicians voice their disappointment when inflation fails to fall or unemployment climbs higher. Enormously well-rewarded CEOs of utilities or hospitals are disappointed when the lights go out, or sewage leaks, or waiting lists fail to decline. A profit warning is a source of disappointment, even though the shareholders are boiling with rage, as they jolly well should be.

There was a lot of disappointment being voiced around the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) earlier this month with the postponement for a year of the “net zero framework” at the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), after a crucial vote.