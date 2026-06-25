COLUMN | The wellbeing officer: a friend to anyone working a lonely job on a ship [Grey Power]

You cannot be unaware of the efforts that are being made by both benevolent and commercial interests to address various aspects of “wellbeing”, which is a good one-word description of a contemporary facet of human life.

Daily newspapers, the weekend supplements; all provide new and beguiling angles of this modern issue, whether it is some product designed to make you feel on top of the world, or a programme for your mental improvement. There is clearly money to be made in this sector.

Why should seafarers be excluded from this facet of normal shore-side living? Why should they meekly accept the burdens to which distance and their itinerant lifestyle have traditionally condemned them?