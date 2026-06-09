COLUMN | The magic roundabout at the top: the downside of hiring outsiders for key leadership posts [Grey Power]

Why is it that public companies and indeed many other large organisations find it impossible to grow their own senior management, preferring to parachute in outsiders? What makes it even more bizarre is when the amazing new brain, hired for an eye-watering rewards package as chairman or chief executive, comes from a sector or industry that has no conceivable connection to that of their new position.

There is a curious assumption that the appointment will bring new perspectives – that it will almost of itself cause the company shares to rise into the firmament. There is a sort of unspoken belief among people at a certain exalted level that they can smoothly transfer between completely different sectors and sprinkle the angel dust of their wisdom, whatever the purpose of the company.

Nobody ever seems to consider the disincentive such appointments must provide to those who have worked their socks off in the company, but who now must assume that they are just not good enough, and will not now run the outfit they know so well. Maybe they will just move on.