COLUMN | Shore leave for crews: is it really too easy to say "no"? [Grey Power]

Scarcely a week goes by without some concerned report about the mental health of seafarers, the incidence of suicide in this global workforce and what can be done about this miserable problem. If it is a slight comfort, identically gloomy surveys reveal much the same about shore side workers, with Gen Z folk so anxious that many would rather stay unemployed and remain safely in their bedrooms.

However, sensible people in our maritime world are asking genuine and difficult questions about sea life with the Seafarers’ Happiness Index acting as a useful barometer of what people at the coalface are thinking. It is no great surprise that shore leave, and its absence, features most regularly in the table of negatives that most need improvement to make life more tolerable.