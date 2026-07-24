COLUMN | Seafarers: another category of non-combatants who always seem to be in the line of fire [Grey Power]

All is so predictable, on so many different levels.

Despite all the confident predictions, and vast expenditure on air delivered explosives, this confrontation in the Middle East was never going to be a short war. And within hours of its first strikes, it had morphed into a regional war, with the allies of Iran and the hapless hosts of US military bases immediately targeted by the respective combatants.

It was also a war that quickly demonstrated its effect upon global trade, which should have been eminently foreseeable after the Houthis had earlier demonstrated their ability to close down the trade routes through the Red Sea. It did not need a strategist with the perspicacity of Mahan or Clausewitz to see the even greater vulnerability of the Strait of Hormuz.