COLUMN | On tech anxiety and other mental health challenges faced by seafarers [Grey Power]

“Is technology making you anxious?”

It would not be even remotely surprising if it was, with the extraordinary speed of its development and the assumption that you are expected to “just get on with it and adapt.”

And for those trying to keep up with it all aboard ship, there are plenty of extra difficulties, as they wrestle with new equipment, new regulations and often a minimum of useful training.

There are some unsettling observations from the maritime healthcare Vikand, which suggests that there is a need to recognise the effect of new technology on seafarers’ mental health, with its impact still unfolding and not properly understood.

The company’s director of mental wellness Martin Hedman points out that while the technology may be thought to be positive, it could introduce psychological stressors, “which have not been fully accounted for.”