COLUMN | Look for the kill switch: balancing trade benefits and security concerns amid China's manufacturing dominance [Grey Power]

Is your refrigerator/television/toaster spying on you? Your mobile telephone most certainly is, judging by the helpful suggestions it offers you when it should be just minding its own business. And how worried should we be about China’s remorseless grasp of our everyday technology?

Practically every day, there is an article in the media, sometimes bordering on the hysterical, about the dependency of half the developed world on Chinese manufacturers and their supposed close links to the Communist Party.

In the UK, there is growing concern about the nation’s biggest water company possibly being controlled by a Chinese utility (it is indebted by sums that equate to the GDP of a medium-sized country, thanks to an Australian hedge fund, and only the Chinese have enough cash to buy it.).

It is surely somewhat unlikely, and self-defeating. that they would turn the taps off, as the fearful allege they might.