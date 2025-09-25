COLUMN | Justice and better protection for shipmasters amid evolving threats and risks [Grey Power]

They constitute a profession that is not known for complaining, but just getting on with the task in hand, which is mostly about making sure the ships they command, and all on board them, operate safely.

Their role is an ancient and traditional one, but increasingly overlaid with a multiplicity of international, national, and local regulations, which constrain their every decision, invariably including severe criminal sanctions for non-compliance.

Command of a ship represents the peak of their professional career, but when you learn of the problems that routinely confront them, you might wonder why they bother.