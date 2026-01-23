COLUMN | Devising maritime strategies in an uncertain time [Grey Power]

It seems only a few years ago that a prominent shipowner confided that the then-current generation of very large tankers would be the last ever built.

The writing was on the wall for hydrocarbons and with it would be the need to shift enormous quantities of crude oil around the world. Well, we know where that idea went.

One must take such assertions with a certain amount of caution, because since then, despite the shrieking of the “stop oil” crowd, and the normal volatilities of the market, there has been a positive renaissance in VLCC construction to meet the still growing demand for the black stuff.