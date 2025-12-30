COLUMN | Attracting the right talent and averting a manpower crisis in the maritime industry [Grey Power]

As a new year comes upon us and correspondents shift from retrospectives to futurology with the passing of the old it is worth looking at some of the runes on manpower.

There are, for a start, signs of genuine concern about the reluctance of young people, all over the world, to seek a career afloat, and to keep them there for a reasonable time.

Senior management ashore is queueing up to emphasise, in every available medium, just how valuable their people (the term "human resources" is now regarded as demeaning) are to the flourishment of their companies. Others stress their undiminished concern for the well-being of those who serve afloat, their mental health and happiness, while underlining their efforts to further the careers of those who work for them.

There have even been those pointing out that a period afloat could be a preface to a fine job ashore in technical management or some other role, which did not necessitate getting up at midnight, in filthy weather.