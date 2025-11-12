Yang Ming posts nine-month profit of $455m in 2025

Taiwan-based container shipping line Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has announced its consolidated financial report for the first nine months of 2025. The report was approved by the company's board of directors and audit committee on November 12, 2025.
For the period from January 1 to September 30, 2025, the company recorded total operating revenue of NT$126.27 billion ($3.88 billion) and an operating income of NT$15.53 billion.
Profit before tax for the period was NT$21.35 billion, resulting in a net profit attributable to owners of the parent company of NT$14.81 billion ($455 million). Basic earnings per share for the nine-month period stood at NT$4.24.
As of the end of the third quarter, the company's total assets were NT$448.86 billion. Total liabilities were recorded at NT$127.83 billion, and total equity attributable to owners of the parent company was NT$320.23 billion.
In October, Yang Ming entered into agreements for six 8,000TEU methanol dual-fuel-ready container vessels with Japan's Nihon Shipyard, Imabari Shipbuilding, and Shoei Kisen Kaisha.