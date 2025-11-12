Yang Ming posts nine-month profit of $455m in 2025

Profit before tax for the period was NT$21.35 billion, resulting in a net profit attributable to owners of the parent company of NT$14.81 billion ($455 million). Basic earnings per share for the nine-month period stood at NT$4.24.

As of the end of the third quarter, the company's total assets were NT$448.86 billion. Total liabilities were recorded at NT$127.83 billion, and total equity attributable to owners of the parent company was NT$320.23 billion.

In October, Yang Ming entered into agreements for six 8,000TEU methanol dual-fuel-ready container vessels with Japan's Nihon Shipyard, Imabari Shipbuilding, and Shoei Kisen Kaisha.