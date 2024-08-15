US lawmakers propose legislation increasing shipowners' liabilities following accidents

Speaking in Congress on Tuesday, August 13, Representative John Garamendi of California introduced the Justice for Victims of Foreign Vessel Accidents Act, which he co-sponsored with Representative Hank Johnson of Georgia.

Mr Garamendi said that, less than a week after the foreign-flagged containership Dali collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Harbor, the vessel's Singapore-based corporate owner filed in the US District Court for Maryland to limit its total liability for the bridge collapse and recovery effort to just US$43.7 million, valuing the vessel at US$90 million. In doing so, Dali's owner invoked a federal law enacted in 1851, limiting their legal liability for damages to the dollar value of the vessel and its cargo, minus salvage costs.