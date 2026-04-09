US inbound container volume down one percent in March

US container import volumes fell 1.1 per cent in March from last year, supply chain technology provider Descartes Systems Group said on Thursday.

US seaports last month handled 2,353,611 20-foot equivalent units (TEU), the standard measure for container volume.

While year-to-date import volume trails 2025 by 4.8 per cent, the March volume was 32.3 per cent above pre-pandemic levels from March 2019, reflecting steady demand despite ongoing uncertainty over U.S. tariff policies and the war in Iran, Descartes said.