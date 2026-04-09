US inbound container volume down one percent in March

US container import volumes fell 1.1 per cent in March from last year, supply chain technology provider Descartes Systems Group said on Thursday.
US seaports last month handled 2,353,611 20-foot equivalent units (TEU), the standard measure for container volume.
While year-to-date import volume trails 2025 by 4.8 per cent, the March volume was 32.3 per cent above pre-pandemic levels from March 2019, reflecting steady demand despite ongoing uncertainty over U.S. tariff policies and the war in Iran, Descartes said.
US containerized imports from China totaled 711,652 TEU in March 2026, down 6.7 per cent year-over-year. China’s share of total US container imports was 30.2 per cent last month.
Import trends are seen as a measure of the health of the US economy - rising when the economy is strong and falling when the economy is weak.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)