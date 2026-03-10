US container imports dip in February but remain near record highs

US container import volumes fell 6.5 per cent in February from last year to levels typical for the post-winter holiday shopping season, supply chain technology provider Descartes Systems Group said on Tuesday.

US seaports last month handled 2,093,422 20-foot equivalent units (TEU), the standard measure for container volume. That was the fourth-strongest February on record, Descartes said.

"This performance underscores the relative resilience of US import demand even amid ongoing policy and economic uncertainty,” the firm said, adding that February 2025 import volumes were likely inflated by importer frontloading aimed at rushing in goods before US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs hit.