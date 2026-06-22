Russian seafood company Norebo acquires far east reefer shipping firm

Russian seafood company the Norebo Group, through its marine logistics subsidiary Arctic Shipping, has acquired full ownership of Far East Russia-based shipping firm Dalreefer and its fleet of five reefer container vessels.

Dalreefer operates primarily in Far East Russia and also calls at ports in Southeast Asia. The company's five ships are certified for unlimited navigation areas and can each carry between 1,500 and 5,000 tons of cargo.

At the time of the acquisition by Arctic Shipping, Dalreefer had an annual cargo turnover of more than 200,000 tons. This includes both chilled and deep-frozen goods.