VESSEL REVIEW | Valentin Manturov – Norebo Group's new factory trawler built for Atlantic fishing trips

Ice-capable design ensuring a broader operating window

Norwegian naval architecture firm Cramaco originally designed the DNV-classed series that would become Project 03095. A number of modifications were incorporated into the design to ensure its compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules, particularly the Ice3 and AUT1 requirements.

Construction of Valentin Manturov itself began in 2019 at Russia's Pella Shipyard, which was later acquired by the Norebo Group and has since been renamed Otradnoye Shipyard. This was in fulfilment of an order by a different customer, but the vessel – which was then known by a different name – was not completed until earlier this year. All four Project 03095 factory trawlers (as well as their allocated investment quotas) were acquired by Norebo even as these were under various stages of construction.